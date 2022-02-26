Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine
Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we cant pretend that nothing is happening. Previously, Poland had only said it didnt want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24.The winner plays Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the Qatar World Cup.Russian troops pressed toward Ukraines capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday.
Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA.
''No more words, time to act!" Kulesza wrote, saying the move was prompted by the "escalation of the aggression." Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, the nation's all-time leading scorer, immediately responded to say it's the "right decision!" ''I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues," the Bayern Munich star said on Twitter. "Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening." Previously, Poland had only said it didn't want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24.
The winner plays Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the Qatar World Cup.
Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.
It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia trying to strong-arm Ukraine into talks with so-called breakaway republics, Kyiv says
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services
Twitter says investigating errors on website
UK ambassador to Ukraine says staying in Kyiv, embassy continuing operations