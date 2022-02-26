Russia seeks explanation from France over seized ship -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure of a Russian cargo ship in the English channel, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying on Saturday.
A ship that French authorities said could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report