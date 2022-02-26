Left Menu

Russia seeks explanation from France over seized ship -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:22 IST
Russia seeks explanation from France over seized ship -RIA
The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure of a Russian cargo ship in the English channel, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying on Saturday.

A ship that French authorities said could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday.

