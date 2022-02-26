Russia seeks explanation from France over seized ship -RIA

The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure of a Russian cargo ship in the English channel, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying on Saturday.

A ship that French authorities said could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)