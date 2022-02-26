Turkey urges stop to Russian military operations in phone call with Lavrov
26-02-2022
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for a stop to Russian military operations in Ukraine during a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu had reiterated during the call that Ankara was ready to host the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for peace talks.
