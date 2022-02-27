Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

"We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now," said Oleksiy Arestovych.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)