EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine aid, measures against Moscow on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:43 IST
European Union foreign ministers will come together for a virtual meeting on Sunday to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine and against "aggression by Russia", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late on Saturday.

"I will propose a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight," he said on Twitter, adding that the meeting would start on Sunday at 1800 CET (1700 GMT).

