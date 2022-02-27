Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on Feb. 24.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office, and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Kremlin
- Gomel
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin signals more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions
Kremlin does not view Ukraine envoy's NATO comments as official change in Kyiv's position
Defence ministers of Belarus, Ukraine aimed to ease tensions in call - Minsk
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID