Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:41 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian government said on Sunday.
The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, the government said. ($1 = 8.8197 Norwegian crowns)
