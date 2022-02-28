Left Menu

Russia confirms casualties in Ukraine attack

The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine -- admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday “there are dead and wounded among our comrades,” without offering any numbers, but adding that Russia's losses were “many times” fewer than those of Ukraine's forces.

It was the first time Russian military officials mentioned casualties on their side. Ukraine has claimed that its forces killed 3,500 Russian troops.

Konashenkov also said that since the start of the attack Thursday, the Russian military have hit 1,067 Ukrainian military facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centers, 38 air defense missile system and 56 radar stations.

Konashenkov's claims and Ukraine's allegations that its forces killed thousands of Russian troops can't be independently verified.

