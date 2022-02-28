Russia interested in reaching agreement with Ukraine at talks, says negotiator
Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday, as officials prepare to meet near the border.
Medinsky said talks were expected to begin at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT). Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
