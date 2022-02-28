Ofcom launches 15 investigations into Russian channel RT over Ukraine coverage
Britain's media regulator Ofcom launched 15 investigations into the output of Russian-backed television channel RT over the impartiality of its news programming.
"Given the serious on-going situation in Ukraine, we will be concluding our investigations into RT as a matter of urgency," said Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's Chief Executive.
Ofcom said the investigations relate to 15 editions of the hourly News programme broadcast on RT on 27 February 2022 between 05:00 and 19:00 inclusive, and they will be expedited.
