UK welcomes Jaguar Land Rover pause on selling to Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:40 IST
Britain's business minister said on Tuesday he welcomed a decision by Jaguar Land Rover to pause the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market.
"There is now a rapidly growing number of companies and governments joining the whole international community in isolating Russia, both diplomatically and financially," Kwasi Kwarteng said on Twitter.
