Belarus leader asks Putin to deploy more S-400 missiles near Minsk, media reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deploy an additional S-400 missile complex west of Minsk, the RIA news agency reported, citing another news agency, Belta.
The complex is needed to defend the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belta
- Minsk
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Lukashenko
- Belarus
- S-400
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics
US would respond 'swiftly and decisively' to any further Russian aggression: Biden to Zelensky
Scholz flies to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow