Belarus leader asks Putin to deploy more S-400 missiles near Minsk, media reports

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deploy an additional S-400 missile complex west of Minsk, the RIA news agency reported, citing another news agency, Belta.

The complex is needed to defend the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)