Motor racing-Russian, Belarusian drivers allowed to compete in neutral capacity - FIA

Motorsport's governing body FIA on Tuesday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but said Russian and Belarusian drivers could compete in a neutral capacity, as long as they committed to its principles of peace and political neutrality.

The FIA announced the move in a statement following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, which also confirmed the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)