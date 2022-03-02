Left Menu

Motor racing-Russian, Belarusian drivers allowed to compete in neutral capacity - FIA

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 01:40 IST
Motorsport's governing body FIA on Tuesday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but said Russian and Belarusian drivers could compete in a neutral capacity, as long as they committed to its principles of peace and political neutrality.

The FIA announced the move in a statement following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, which also confirmed the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.

