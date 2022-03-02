BRIEF-American Express Says Complying with U.S. And International Sanctions; Halted relationships With Impacted Bank Partners In Russia

American Express Co: * AMERICAN EXPRESS - BUSINESS IN RUSSIA IS SMALL, CONSISTING OF ONE PARTNER THAT ISSUES CARDS AND HANDFUL THAT ACQUIRE MERCHANTS FOR PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - TAKING ALL NECESSARY STEPS TO DETECT, PREVENT, AND RESPOND TO ANY MALICIOUS ACTIVITY THROUGH LAYERED DEFENSES * AMERICAN EXPRESS- COMPLYING WITH U.S. & INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS,WHICH RESULTED IN US HALTING RELATIONSHIPS WITH IMPACTED BANK PARTNERS IN RUSSIA

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - AMERICAN EXPRESS DOES NOT EMPLOY ANYONE DIRECTLY IN UKRAINE; ALSO HAVE A SMALL NUMBER OF COLLEAGUES IN RUSSIA Source text for Eikon: https://amex.co/3C9JTI2 Further company coverage:

