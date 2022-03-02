BRIEF-American Express Says Complying with U.S. And International Sanctions; Halted relationships With Impacted Bank Partners In Russia
American Express Co: * AMERICAN EXPRESS - BUSINESS IN RUSSIA IS SMALL, CONSISTING OF ONE PARTNER THAT ISSUES CARDS AND HANDFUL THAT ACQUIRE MERCHANTS FOR PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS
* AMERICAN EXPRESS - TAKING ALL NECESSARY STEPS TO DETECT, PREVENT, AND RESPOND TO ANY MALICIOUS ACTIVITY THROUGH LAYERED DEFENSES * AMERICAN EXPRESS- COMPLYING WITH U.S. & INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS,WHICH RESULTED IN US HALTING RELATIONSHIPS WITH IMPACTED BANK PARTNERS IN RUSSIA
* AMERICAN EXPRESS - AMERICAN EXPRESS DOES NOT EMPLOY ANYONE DIRECTLY IN UKRAINE; ALSO HAVE A SMALL NUMBER OF COLLEAGUES IN RUSSIA Source text for Eikon: https://amex.co/3C9JTI2 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RUSSIA
- AMERICAN EXPRESS
- UKRAINE
- AMERICAN
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up