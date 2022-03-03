Biden says UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia highlights global unity
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 05:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine "demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia's horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcases unprecedented global unity."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more