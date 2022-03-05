Left Menu

Sweden and Finland to further strengthen security cooperation

"In this changing security environment, Finland and Sweden will further strengthen our cooperation," Marin told reporters in Helsinki at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Marin said it was "understandable" that more people in both Sweden and Finland now want to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland will further strengthen their security cooperation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday.

"Russia's war against a sovereign European nation puts the European security order at risk. In this changing security environment, Finland and Sweden will further strengthen our cooperation," Marin told reporters in Helsinki at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Sweden and Finland, both outside the NATO-alliance, have strong historic ties and a close military cooperation, including joint drills, military materiel purchases and information sharing.

Polls in recent days have shown a majority for joining NATO in both countries. Marin said it was "understandable" that more people in both Sweden and Finland now want to join NATO. "We are now having this discussion in Finland," Marin said. "We will have these discussions within parliament, with the president, within the government and between the parties."

