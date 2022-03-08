BAPS volunteers from US help refugees in Ukraine; Indian American foundation donates medical products worth USD1 million

Volunteers of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian organisation, including those from the United States have swung into action to help thousands of refugees in war-torn Ukraine. This includes setting up a mobile field kitchen in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow, which has begun feeding around 1,000 hot vegetarian meals daily to refugees of all faiths and nationalities. BAPS is also arranging accommodation facilities and coordinating medical assistance and is working closely with the Indian government and local partners, a media release said here.

Volunteers travelled from Robbinsville, in New Jersey to Rezszow, Poland and to Budomierz, Poland, on the Ukrainian border to help distribute humanitarian supplies to and facilitate the transport of international students and others fleeing Ukraine.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally calling BAPS to assist the government's efforts for the safe passage of Indian nationals from Ukraine. Nilkanth Sevadas Swami, head swami at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville said they are working with local members of the Ukrainian community and their volunteer forces on the ground in Poland to send necessary humanitarian aid.

Darshan Patel, an attorney by profession serving at the refugee camp said, ''Seeing the need to help students and refugees leaving Ukraine, I took a flight to Poland to serve them. The least we can do is make them comfortable during this stressful time by providing them food and basic necessities.'' Shailesh Bhavsar, a lead BAPS volunteer from Paris, explained the process at the camp: ''Once they arrive at the camp, we work on registering them, providing them with meals, giving them a place to stay and rest before processing them to go to the airport for a flight home.'' Meanwhile, an Indian American foundation here has donated wound care products worth USD1 million as aid to civilians injured in war-hit Ukraine.

Human Biosciences, a Maryland-based bio pharma company, in partnership with Manoj and Ritu Jain Foundation has shipped urgent wound care products for civilians in war zones, a media release said.

The move comes in response to an urgent request made by the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

''Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the conflict. Our philosophy is, 'Every wound matters, every patient matters.' We're happy that our products can help in this crisis,'' said Rohan Jain, president of Human BioSciences.

Human BioSciences’s high-tech bioengineered advanced wound care products utilise proprietary Kollagen technology which acts as a natural hemostat to stop the bleeding immediately providing faster wound healing and better aesthetic appearance with minimal scarring.

Products are now being air shipped to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, the media release added.

