U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:21 IST
The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was "due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review," it added. In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

