Ukraine: seven civilians dead after Russia fired at evacuation convoy

Ukraine's intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy of civilian evacuees from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, causing seven deaths. "After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village," the intelligence service said in a statement.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

