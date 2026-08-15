Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russia: A Strategic Move

Ukraine has intensified its strategic military operations by targeting key Russian sites with long-range strikes. The attacks hit a Russian military airfield and a rocket centre crucial to Russia's satellite internet network. These moves aim to pressure Russia to end the ongoing four-year conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 17:33 IST
Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russia: A Strategic Move
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine has launched a significant offensive against Russian facilities, targeting a military airfield and a crucial rocket center with long-range strikes. This move forms part of Kyiv's strategy to weaken Russia's war potential by striking deep inside its territory.

According to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Flamingo cruise missiles were employed to hit the sites, including the Progress rocket and space centre in the Samara region. The objective is to intensify pressure on Moscow to cease its extended conflict with Ukraine, now entering its fifth year.

While Russian authorities in Nizhny Novgorod have not confirmed the airfield strike, officials in Samara acknowledged localised damage due to missile attacks, although specific details remain sparse. Meanwhile, both nations have ramped up long-range strikes, indicating a shift in military tactics on the Eastern European front.

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