Qatar's foreign minister calls on all parties to 'exercise restraint' over Ukraine

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:08 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Image Credit: Flickr
  • Qatar

Qatar's foreign minister called on all parties to "exercise restraint" and to avoid further escalation over Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a Qatari foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba that Qatar urged "all parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods, and to settle international disputes by peaceful means," the statement said.

