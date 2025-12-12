Left Menu

Kremlin's Conditions for Ceasefire in Ukraine Unveiled

Kremlin advisor Yury Ushakov stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine hinges on Kyiv's forces withdrawing from the Donbas region. Under a peace plan, only Russia's national guard might deploy in Donbas, with its army absent, but full control over the territory by Russia remains non-negotiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST
Yury Ushakov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov announced on Friday that a ceasefire in Ukraine will only be feasible if Kyiv's forces pull out from the Donbas region. This statement was reported by Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Ushakov revealed in an interview that under a proposed peace plan, only Russia's national guard would be stationed in Donbas. He emphasized that the Russian army would not be present in the regions currently controlled by Ukraine.

"Whether through negotiation or military methods, this territory will fall under the complete control of the Russian Federation. All other matters depend entirely on this," Ushakov asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

