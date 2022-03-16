McConnell says getting planes to Ukraine still under discussion
16-03-2022
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the idea of arming Ukraine with warplanes transferred from Poland was still under discussion.
The United States last week rejected an offer by Poland to transfer Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to boost Ukraine's air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.
