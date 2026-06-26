Japan and Taiwan Brace for Twin Tropical Storms Amidst Transport Chaos

Japan and Taiwan are facing severe transport disruptions due to two approaching tropical storms, Mekkhala and Higos. High-level warnings and evacuation orders impacted over a million people, leading to flight cancellations and factory halts. Expecting significant rainfall increases, authorities continue to monitor the developing situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japan Grappled With Transport Disruptions On Friday While Bracing For More Torrential Rain And Risks From Two Approaching Tropical Storms That Spurred Authorities To Issue Highlevel Landslide Warnings And Order The Evacuation Of Million People More Than Flights Were Cancelled And Dozens Of Train Services Suspended While Many Expressways Were Closed | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:09 IST
Japan and Taiwan Brace for Twin Tropical Storms Amidst Transport Chaos
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Japan faced significant transport disruptions on Friday as it prepared for more torrential rainfall and potential damage from two incoming tropical storms. Authorities issued landslide warnings and evacuation orders for about one million people, grappling with the dual threats of Mekkhala and Higos.

The storms led to over 200 flight cancellations and many train service suspensions, alongside expressway closures. The Toyota factory in Kyushu briefly halted operations due to conditions worsening in western Japan. The warming, moist air from the storms combined with a seasonal rain front caused widespread downpours, threatening landslides, floods, and swollen rivers.

In Taiwan, heavy rainfall forced the shutdown of offices and schools in three southern regions, disrupting life for about six million people. Emergency services reported no casualties, although precautionary evacuations took place in Hualien. The events highlight the critical impact tropical storm systems can have on national infrastructures.

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