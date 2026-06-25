Tanker Tensions: Britain's Seized Oil in Legal Limbo
The Kremlin announced that it will explore legal options if Russian crude oil from a tanker seized by Britain is used to finance Ukraine. British ministers might auction the 100,000 tons of oil from the Smyrtos, a tanker captured by British forces on June 14 in the Channel.
The Kremlin warned on Thursday of potential legal action should Russian crude oil, seized by Britain earlier this month, be sold to fund efforts in Ukraine.
The British government holds 100,000 tons of Russian oil aboard the tanker Smyrtos, which was intercepted by authorities in the Channel on June 14.
The Telegraph reported that British ministers are considering auctioning the seized oil, while Moscow contemplates its next legal moves.