Tanker Tensions: Britain's Seized Oil in Legal Limbo

The Kremlin announced that it will explore legal options if Russian crude oil from a tanker seized by Britain is used to finance Ukraine. British ministers might auction the 100,000 tons of oil from the Smyrtos, a tanker captured by British forces on June 14 in the Channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Thursday That Moscow Will Look Into Its Legal Options And Employ Their Full Force If Russian Crude Oil From A Tanker Seized Earlier This Month By Britain Is Used To Fund Ukraine The Telegraph Newspaper Reported That British Ministers Could Hold An Auction To Sell Off The | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:09 IST
Tanker Tensions: Britain's Seized Oil in Legal Limbo
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The Kremlin warned on Thursday of potential legal action should Russian crude oil, seized by Britain earlier this month, be sold to fund efforts in Ukraine.

The British government holds 100,000 tons of Russian oil aboard the tanker Smyrtos, which was intercepted by authorities in the Channel on June 14.

The Telegraph reported that British ministers are considering auctioning the seized oil, while Moscow contemplates its next legal moves.

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