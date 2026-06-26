Social Media Giants Cull Millions of Underage Accounts in Indonesia

Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube have removed approximately 4.7 million accounts of users under 16 in Indonesia. This crackdown follows new regulatory measures by Indonesia's communications ministry aimed at enforcing age restrictions on social media. The move signals a growing global trend toward heightened oversight of online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Social Media Companies Tiktok And Youtube Have Deactivated A Total Of Around Million Accounts Belonging To Children Under The Age Of In Indonesia | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:17 IST
Social Media Giants Cull Millions of Underage Accounts in Indonesia
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TikTok and YouTube have taken action, jointly deleting around 4.7 million accounts belonging to underage users in Indonesia. The communications minister confirmed the swift move in response to new social media regulations.

This development marks the enforcement of Indonesia's robust age restriction policies aimed at protecting minors online. The ministry is focusing on creating a safer digital environment for youth.

The actions by these tech giants highlight an evolving shift in how countries are regulating and monitoring social media activity, reflecting broader global trends toward tighter controls.

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