Social Media Giants Cull Millions of Underage Accounts in Indonesia

Social Media Companies Tiktok And Youtube Have Deactivated A Total Of Around Million Accounts Belonging To Children Under The Age Of In Indonesia

TikTok and YouTube have taken action, jointly deleting around 4.7 million accounts belonging to underage users in Indonesia. The communications minister confirmed the swift move in response to new social media regulations.

This development marks the enforcement of Indonesia's robust age restriction policies aimed at protecting minors online. The ministry is focusing on creating a safer digital environment for youth.

The actions by these tech giants highlight an evolving shift in how countries are regulating and monitoring social media activity, reflecting broader global trends toward tighter controls.