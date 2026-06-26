Indonesia's Budget Slash: Free Meals Program Faces Cuts

Indonesia is considering reducing 40 trillion rupiah ($2.2 billion) from its free-meals program budget due to concerns over the scheme's cost and governance. The finance minister announced the proposed cuts amidst discussions on sustainable funding and management of the initiative during a press briefing on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indonesia May Cut Trillion Rupiah Billion From The Budget For Its Freemeals Programme This Year | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:05 IST
Indonesia's Budget Slash: Free Meals Program Faces Cuts
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Indonesia is contemplating a significant reduction in the financial allocation for its free-meals program. The finance minister disclosed on Friday the potential slashing of 40 trillion rupiah ($2.2 billion) from the scheme's budget.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over the program's cost-effectiveness and governance issues. Authorities are scrutinizing the initiative to ensure its sustainability and improve management practices.

As Indonesia assesses fiscal priorities, the fate of the free-meals program underscores broader challenges in balancing social welfare with economic constraints.

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