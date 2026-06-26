Indonesia's Budget Slash: Free Meals Program Faces Cuts

Indonesia May Cut Trillion Rupiah Billion From The Budget For Its Freemeals Programme This Year

Indonesia is contemplating a significant reduction in the financial allocation for its free-meals program. The finance minister disclosed on Friday the potential slashing of 40 trillion rupiah ($2.2 billion) from the scheme's budget.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over the program's cost-effectiveness and governance issues. Authorities are scrutinizing the initiative to ensure its sustainability and improve management practices.

As Indonesia assesses fiscal priorities, the fate of the free-meals program underscores broader challenges in balancing social welfare with economic constraints.