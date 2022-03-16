Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, but sees room for compromise

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise", adding the negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter that there were fundamental contradictions between the two sides.

