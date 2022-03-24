Left Menu

Former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti dies at 81

He was a former independent director on the board of directors of the Press Trust of India PTI.He was appointed as arbitrator by the Government of India in the Rs 20,000 crore high-profile tax dispute case with telecom major Vodafone.Born on November 1, 1940, he joined the Bar in Guna district in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:25 IST
Former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti dies at 81
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti died at a hospital here on Wednesday evening, family sources said. He was 81 years old.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005. He was a former independent director on the board of directors of the Press Trust of India (PTI).

He was appointed as arbitrator by the Government of India in the Rs 20,000 crore high-profile tax dispute case with telecom major Vodafone.

Born on November 1, 1940, he joined the Bar in Guna district in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962. He was recruited directly to the bench in April 1977, from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a district and sessions judge. After serving in the post for a year, Justice Lahoti resigned in May 1978 and returned to the Bar to practice mainly in the High Court. He was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and made a permanent judge on August 4 the next year.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and later appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju condoled the death of Justice Lahoti.

''Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country's judiciary because of his ability, knowledge and wisdom,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022