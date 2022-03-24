Revenue officer, her PA held for bribery in Thane

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a village 'talathi' (revenue officer) and her personal assistant in a case of bribery here in Maharashtra, the ACB said on Thursday.

A man who lost his stall in floods had applied for compensation with the revenue office at Sahad village in Kalyan town here. The village talathi, Amruta Pramod Badgujar (38), and her PA Ananta Bhaskar Kante (35) allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the man to get him the compensation, the ACB said in a release.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap and caught the PA while accepting the bribe amount at the revenue office in Sahad on Wednesday, it said.

Later, the woman officer was also arrested and a case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

