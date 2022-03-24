Left Menu

Revenue officer, her PA held for bribery in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 10:03 IST
Revenue officer, her PA held for bribery in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a village 'talathi' (revenue officer) and her personal assistant in a case of bribery here in Maharashtra, the ACB said on Thursday.

A man who lost his stall in floods had applied for compensation with the revenue office at Sahad village in Kalyan town here. The village talathi, Amruta Pramod Badgujar (38), and her PA Ananta Bhaskar Kante (35) allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the man to get him the compensation, the ACB said in a release.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap and caught the PA while accepting the bribe amount at the revenue office in Sahad on Wednesday, it said.

Later, the woman officer was also arrested and a case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022