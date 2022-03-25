U.S. imposes sanctions for weapons proliferation on China, North Korea and Russia entities
The United States has imposed sanctions on five entities and individuals in Russia, North Korea and China for violating a U.S. weapons proliferation law, the State Department said on Thursday.
