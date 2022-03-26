Left Menu

Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:08 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said agreement has been reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from front line hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities Speaking on national television, she said civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints around the southern port city.

Reuters could not independently verify this information. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks.

