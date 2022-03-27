India test-fires MRSAM off Odisha coast

India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said.

The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.

''MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit,'' Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted.

