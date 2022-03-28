Left Menu

Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-03-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 07:40 IST
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's current law does not allow the government to confiscate the reserves of foreign central banks held by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday.

Suzuki made the remark in parliament when asked about Russia's foreign reserves parked with the BOJ that have been frozen as part of sanctions against the country's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022