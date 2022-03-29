Ukraine offers neutrality in exchange for security guarantees at Russia talks

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said on Tuesday.

The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)