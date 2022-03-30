Left Menu

Jaipur: Nursing student arrested for posing as Army officer

A 23-year-old student of a nursing college was arrested here for allegedly posing as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, police said on Wednesday.The student has been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of Alwars Behror.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:16 IST
Jaipur: Nursing student arrested for posing as Army officer
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old student of a nursing college was arrested here for allegedly posing as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, police said on Wednesday.

The student has been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of Alwar's Behror. He was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Based on military intelligence inputs, the accused was arrested in Mansarovar area. He was found dressed in the Army uniform, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Mridul Kachawa said.

The accused had told other students in his college that he was on a two-year study leave. He also visited the Army canteen and used fake identity cards at toll tax plazas, the police said.

His residence was also raided. Several forged rubber stamps of the Army, education officer, doctor and notary public were recovered from his house, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022