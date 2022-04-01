Notorious criminals held after gunfire in UP village

Two notorious criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of gunfire at a checkpoint here on Friday morning, police said.

During a checking of vehicles in Bhikanpur village, two men in a car opened fire at police when they were asked to stop, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Defending themselves, police retaliated with gunfire hitting one of the two in his right leg, he said.

The checking was being undertaken at the direction of Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar, who had issued the instruction observing a laxity in law and order in the district.

The accused have been identified as Monu and Mohit of Baghpat and Meerut, respectively. During interrogation, Monu, who was hit in the leg, confessed that he had stolen a taxi around Holi making the driver hostage, and later throwing him out of the car. Two country-made pistols of .315 bore, two live cartridges, and one empty shell were recovered from the possession of the accused, Raja said. Both were earlier booked in 12 cases of loot at different police stations, he added.

