220 tribal youngsters from 3 states visit IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:46 IST
Over 200 tribal youngsters from Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand visited a border outpost in Suchetgarh sector of Jammu district on Friday and interacted with BSF troops, officials said here.

They were also familiarised with the International Border (IB) and duties of BSF jawans deployed there, DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

''As many as 220 tribal youngsters from Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand, along with staff members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghthan, Jammu, visited border outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh. During the visit, they interacted with BSF jawans at the outpost,'' Sandhu said.

The youngsters got a feel of the environment and the tough working conditions of the jawans along the border with Pakistan, and appreciated their valour, he said.

The familiarisation tour was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under an exchange programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

