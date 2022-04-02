Left Menu

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over alleged espionage

Updated: 02-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:14 IST
Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it has declared one Russian diplomat "persona non grata" and given him 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over accusations of spying.

The ministry said it was informed by the country's prosecutors that a diplomat from the Russian embassy had been involved in unregulated intelligence activity.

Earlier on Friday prosecutors said they were investigating two officials of Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security and a government official for allegedly spying for Russia.

