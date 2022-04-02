Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over alleged espionage
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:14 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it has declared one Russian diplomat "persona non grata" and given him 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over accusations of spying.
The ministry said it was informed by the country's prosecutors that a diplomat from the Russian embassy had been involved in unregulated intelligence activity.
Earlier on Friday prosecutors said they were investigating two officials of Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security and a government official for allegedly spying for Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- National Security
- Balkan
- Bulgaria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Some Russia creditors have received dollar bond payment -sources
U.S. soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report, U.S. military says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Australia places sanctions on Russia central bank, finance ministry
Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter