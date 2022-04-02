Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in W.Bank, police say
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Israeli police said. The shooting raised to 11 the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel within a week.
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Israeli police said. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. The Israeli police said the men were armed and were "killed in a shootout," in the pre-dawn incident.
"This is a terrorist cell that has been involved in terrorist activity against security forces recently, and was apparently on its way to another attack," the police statement said. Tensions have risen over the past week after a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel. Officials have warned about a potential surge in assaults in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period during which violence has surged in the past.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman shot dead five people in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak before he was killed by police. The shooting raised to 11 the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel within a week. Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in West Bank clashes on Thursday and Friday and a Palestinian stabbed a passenger on an Israeli bus near a Jewish settlement and was shot dead by another passenger.
