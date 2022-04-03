Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses told Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there.
The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.
