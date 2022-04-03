Ukraine says Russia shells Kharkiv, reports casualties
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on Sunday, killing and injuring a number of people, the region's governor said. "In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. The figures are being established."
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 22:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on Sunday, killing and injuring a number of people, the region's governor said.
"In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. As of this time, there are 23 casualties, including children. The figures are being established."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Russian
- Oleh Synyehubov
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more
Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links