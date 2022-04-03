Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia shells Kharkiv, reports casualties

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on Sunday, killing and injuring a number of people, the region's governor said. "In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. The figures are being established."

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 22:55 IST
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on Sunday, killing and injuring a number of people, the region's governor said.

"In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. As of this time, there are 23 casualties, including children. The figures are being established."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

