PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 23:39 IST
IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa c Mayank Agarwal b Vaibhav Arora 13 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Rabada 1 Moeen Ali b Vaibhav Arora 0 Ambati Rayudu c Jitesh Sharma b Odean Smith 13 Ravindra Jadeja b Arshdeep Singh 0 Shivam Dube c Arshdeep Singh b Livingstone 57 MS Dhoni c Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 23 Dwayne Bravo c and b Livingstone 0 Dwaine Pretorius c Arshdeep Singh b Rahul Chahar 8 Chris Jordan c Livingstone b Rahul Chahar 5 Mukesh Choudhary not out 2 Extras: (W-2, NB-2) 4 Total: (10 wkts, 18 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 10-1, 14-2, 22-3, 23-4, 36-5, 98-6, 98-7, 107-8, 121-9, 126-10.

Bowler: Vaibhav Arora 4-0-21-2, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-28-1, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-13-1, Odean Smith 2-0-14-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-15-3, Liam Livingstone 3-0-25-2.

