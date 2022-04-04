Left Menu

US embassy in Kyiv calls images coming out of Bucha "horrific," vows action

The images coming out of the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other areas vacated by Russian President Valdimir Putin's forces are "horrific," the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, vowing action. "The U.S. government is committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available.

  • Country:
  • United States

The images coming out of the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other areas vacated by Russian President Valdimir Putin's forces are "horrific," the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, vowing action.

"The U.S. government is committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available. We can not stand quiet, the world needs to know what happened, and we all must act," it said.

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations.

