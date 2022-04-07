Allahabad HC bench in west UP: Govt says no complete proposal pending

No ''complete proposal'' is pending with the government at present to set up a bench of the Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly at Meerut, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said high court benches are established in accordance with recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and judgment pronounced by the apex court in 2000 and after due consideration of a complete proposal from the state government which has to provide necessary expenditure and infrastructural facilities, as well as the chief justice of the high court concerned who is required to look after the day-to-day administration of the HC. The proposal to be complete should also have the consent of the governor of the state concerned, he said.

''At present, no complete proposal regarding setting up of bench of the Allahabad High Court in Western Uttar Pradesh, particularly at Meerut, is pending with the government,'' he said.

The Allahabad High Court has a bench in Lucknow.

