Lucknow's Green Corridor: A Pathway to Progress and Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the actions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against criminal elements, attributing them to societal improvement. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh highlighted the dual role of bulldozers in clearing criminal influence and paving the way for progress.

During the inauguration of several projects under the Green Corridor initiative valued at Rs 1,519 crore, Singh emphasized the importance of these efforts in easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. He noted the global recognition of Lucknow as a rapidly developing and livable city under the double-engine leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The defence minister also underscored Lucknow's increasing contribution to national security, with the establishment of facilities like the BrahMos missile integration site, enhancing India's defence capabilities and providing technological opportunities for the youth. Singh assured continued central support for projects promoting green mobility and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)