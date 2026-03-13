Lucknow's Green Corridor: A Pathway to Progress and Security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commends Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his actions against criminals, linking it to development in Lucknow. The Green Corridor project, a key initiative, promises to improve connectivity and urban living while supporting environmental and national security advancements.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the actions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against criminal elements, attributing them to societal improvement. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh highlighted the dual role of bulldozers in clearing criminal influence and paving the way for progress.
During the inauguration of several projects under the Green Corridor initiative valued at Rs 1,519 crore, Singh emphasized the importance of these efforts in easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. He noted the global recognition of Lucknow as a rapidly developing and livable city under the double-engine leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The defence minister also underscored Lucknow's increasing contribution to national security, with the establishment of facilities like the BrahMos missile integration site, enhancing India's defence capabilities and providing technological opportunities for the youth. Singh assured continued central support for projects promoting green mobility and economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Launches ₹19,500 Crore Development Push in Assam, Boosting Energy, Infrastructure and Tourism
Assam CM Sarma hails PM Modi-led development, calls BTC region a new centre of peace, progress
Major Drug Kingpin Sebastian Marset Arrested in Bolivia: A Blow to Organized Crime
U.S.-Brazil Talks: A New Frontier in Anti-Crime Cooperation
Cutting-Edge Developments: Healthcare Advancements and Corporate Moves