Green Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Future
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's development amid global challenges at a Green Corridor event. Emphasizing PM Modi's efforts, he discussed Lucknow's emergence as an advanced infrastructure hub, thanks to coordinated government efforts, enhancing connectivity, and supporting growth, aiming for a $1-trillion economy by 2029-30.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended India's trajectory of development amid global conflicts and economic challenges, attributing the progress to 'capable leadership'.
Speaking at the inauguration of Green Corridor projects worth Rs 1,519 crore, Adityanath emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comprehensive approach to addressing the nation's needs while fostering growth. He assured that Uttar Pradesh is poised to contribute actively, with Lucknow emerging as a pivotal hub for infrastructure, technology, and defense.
Adityanath credited Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh's vision for the Green Corridor, which aims to ease traffic and enhance connectivity. The project is a testament to seamless government collaboration, resulting in infrastructure innovations like the Lucknow Metro expansion. The state's goal remains to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30, focusing on urbanization and infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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