Left Menu

Green Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Future

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's development amid global challenges at a Green Corridor event. Emphasizing PM Modi's efforts, he discussed Lucknow's emergence as an advanced infrastructure hub, thanks to coordinated government efforts, enhancing connectivity, and supporting growth, aiming for a $1-trillion economy by 2029-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:15 IST
Green Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended India's trajectory of development amid global conflicts and economic challenges, attributing the progress to 'capable leadership'.

Speaking at the inauguration of Green Corridor projects worth Rs 1,519 crore, Adityanath emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comprehensive approach to addressing the nation's needs while fostering growth. He assured that Uttar Pradesh is poised to contribute actively, with Lucknow emerging as a pivotal hub for infrastructure, technology, and defense.

Adityanath credited Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh's vision for the Green Corridor, which aims to ease traffic and enhance connectivity. The project is a testament to seamless government collaboration, resulting in infrastructure innovations like the Lucknow Metro expansion. The state's goal remains to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30, focusing on urbanization and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026