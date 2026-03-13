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Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath Launch Pivotal Green Corridor in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated key phases of the Green Corridor project in Lucknow, designed to ease traffic congestion. The 28-km corridor aims to cut travel time from 30 to 10 minutes, with multiple phases costing Rs 1,618 crore. Future expansions are planned, including land monetisation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:43 IST
Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath Launch Pivotal Green Corridor in Lucknow
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On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the inauguration and foundation laying of pivotal phases of Lucknow's Green Corridor project. This initiative aims to alleviate the city's traffic congestion.

The project's second phase, stretching from Daliganj to Samatamulak Chauraha, was inaugurated, as the foundation stones for the third and fourth phases were laid. Spanning 28 km upon completion, the corridor is poised to connect IIM Road and Kisan Path, drastically reducing travel time.

The financial blueprint reveals a Rs 1,618 crore total project cost with further developments and land monetisation plans set for the coming financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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