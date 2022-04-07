Putin discusses Ukraine military operation, peace talks with Security Council - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:28 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine and peace talks with Kyiv with Russia's Security Council, RIA news agency reported.
No details were immediately available on Putin's talks with the council, which includes his defence and intelligence chiefs.
