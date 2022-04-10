Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:29 IST
Maha: Teenage boy drowns in river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old boy drowned in Kanhan river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday when he went there to swim along with with his friends, police said. The incident occurred in Mauda tehsil, around 50 kms from here, they said. The deceased, Swapnil Dilip Dhobale, had gone to swim in the river along with his friends. Around 10.30 am, some of them entered the water, but found it difficult to swim. One of their friends rushed to help them and brought two of them to safety, police said. However, Swapnil drowned in the river. The local police personnel were informed about the incident, following which his body was fished out.

Police registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

